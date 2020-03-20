Cameron County judge issues countywide travel restriction

BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. announced a countywide travel restriction Friday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

County health officials confirmed Thursday its first positive virus case. A 21-year-old man from Rancho Viejo tested positive after returning from Europe. He remains isolated at home, according to Trevino.

The county judge released new numbers on cases. The county has tested 20 people, with eight coming back with negative results, one positive case, 11 pending and 41 are being monitored. Trevino also mentioned 58 people are under self-quarantine.

Trevino recommended individuals to shelter in place for 14 days, adding it could possibly become mandatory at a later time.

The county will be implementing a travel restriction from midnight to 5 a.m. due to people who are still “not following recommendations.” Trevino said it was a difficult decision to consider.

“I know some people are not going to be happy,” Trevino said. “At the end of the day, I have to be able to look at myself in the mirror and feel that I’ve done everything possible I can to do the best job as county judge to protect the people who have put me in this position, whether they support me or don’t support me, I have a responsibility to all of them.”

Trevino said if people have to go to work, they can, but stressed to stay home as much as possible.

The county judge also addressed the new order to limit travel to Mexico issued Friday by the White House. He said U.S. citizens and residents will be allowed to cross back, but added it’s unclear what will happen if people try to cross into Mexico.