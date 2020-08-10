Cameron County judge issues order to delay in person school instruction until after September 28

On Monday Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. and Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo issued a joint order delaying face-to-face public and private school instruction until after September 28 2020.

According to a news release from the county, out of the 254 counties in Texas, Cameron County ranked eighth in most positive COVID-19 cases and sixth in most COVID-19 related deaths.

In Cameron County all hospitals are operating at capacity and are unable to tolerate a spike and increase of COVID-19 related hospitalizations.