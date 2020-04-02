Cameron County judge provides coronavirus update, number of cases hits 46

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said Thursday that 46 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Cameron County.

Treviño said 46 people had tested positive for the virus. Of them, nine had recovered, 29 remained in self-isolation and eight had been hospitalized.

Treviño thanked the vast majority of Cameron County residents for taking the coronavirus situation seriously and following advice from medical experts.

"I think, God willing, we will see a drop or leveling-off," Treviño said, referring to the number of new cases. "But we are not there yet."

The total included 18 people from Brownsville, 13 people from Harlingen, four people from San Benito, three people from Rancho Viejo, three people from Los Fresnos, two people from Rio Hondo, two people from Santa Rosa and one person from Laguna Vista.

Another 136 people remain in self-quarantine, Treviño said. Fifty seven people have completed their self-quarantine periods.

Seven cases in Cameron County have been linked to Veranda Rehabilitation & Healthcare, a health care facility in Harlingen, Treviño said.

Five employees, a family member of an employee and a patient tested positive for the coronavirus, Treviño said. Of the seven people, five live in Cameron County, one lives in Hidalgo County and one lives in Willacy County.

Watch the video above for more information.