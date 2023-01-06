Cameron County judge reacts to President Biden’s visit to El Paso

Despite many Valley leaders inviting President Joe Biden to visit the area to witness firsthand the impact of immigration, the president is scheduled to visit El Paso on Sunday.

El Paso is currently the hot spot for unauthorized border crossings.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said he is grateful for Biden’s visit.

“We had been asking him and his administration to come to the border ever since he took office," Treviño Jr. said. “It should not be a partisan issue, it should not be a situation where the states are arguing with the federal government about not enforcing or taking care of the border."

Biden’s visit comes after announcing the U.S. will accept 30,000 migrants per month from Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela.

Migrants are being asked to apply for asylum before leaving their home countries.