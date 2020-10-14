Cameron County judge still considering whether or not bars may reopen

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Wednesday that he's still "evaluating the possibility" of allowing local bars to reopen under guidelines announced by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

In a news release, Treviño said he would consult with mayors, the county Health Department and Dr. James Castillo, the county health authority, before making a decision.

"At this point, no bars in Cameron County are authorized to re-open until a final decision has been made," according to the news release.

