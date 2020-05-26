Cameron County leaders pass resolution to protect ICE detainees amid pandemic

As of Monday afternoon, 683 hospital beds are available in the Rio Grande Valley — 33 occupied by coronavirus patients.

With 2,343 total staffed hospital beds for an area with 1.4 million people, only 0.17% of the Valley population can be admitted at once.

Taking the region’s hospital census into account, the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court passed a resolution calling for increased protection for the health, safety and welfare of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees in detention facilities, such as the Port Isabel Detention Center. One of those measures — the release of detainees prior to an outbreak.

