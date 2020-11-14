Cameron County lifts coronavirus-related curfew
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. lifted a coronavirus-related curfew on Friday.
Treviño, though, said he almost kept the curfew in place because of an uptick in the number of people testing positive for the virus.
Treviño and Dr. James W. Castillo II, the Cameron County health authority, said COVID-19 remains a threat.
"I know people are getting fatigued and tired of this, but the potential is still there for a lot more suffering," Castillo said.
Watch the video for the full story.
