Cameron County lifts outdoor burn ban

Credit: Cropped Pixabay / MGN Online

Cameron County has lifted the outdoor burn ban order as of May 25.

The ban was first issued by the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court, through recommendations by the Cameron County Fire Marshal, on March 16.

Individuals are urged to use extreme caution and obey all local and state laws when burning outdoors.

For more information, click here to visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website.