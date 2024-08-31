Cameron County man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a Santa Rosa residence on Aug. 14 and made contact with the 39-year-old female victim.

The sheriff's office said the victim reported her ex-boyfriend, identified as 40-year-old Oscar Lauro Martinez, abducted her by forcing her into her vehicle and driving to an unknown rural location and assaulted her, causing bodily injury.

Investigators with the sheriff's office initiated a criminal investigation and learned Martinez had used a box cutter to cut the victim's clothing and sexually assaulted her.

Witnesses corroborated the victim's account of events. The victim also underwent a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination that yielded evidence of the sexual assault, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said arrest warrants were issued for Martinez. On Aug. 29, the arrest warrants were executed at a Harlingen residence and Martinez was taken into custody.

Martinez was taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center. He is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is pending arraignment.