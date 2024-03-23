Cameron County man convicted on child sex abuse charges sentenced to 25 years
A Cameron County man convicted on charges of sexually abusing relatives was sentenced to 25 years in jail, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.
Jose Espinoza was found guilty Friday on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, according to a news release.
Espinoza was a relative of the child victims, and used his access to them to sexually abuse them, the release stated.
"Child abuse cases are the most difficult to handle, and I am thankful for my staff's determination to fight for children who have suffered sexual abuse,” Saenz said in the news release.
