Cameron County officials remind public of health guidelines amid increase of COVID-19 cases
Nearly 1,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Cameron County and 40 have died. The number of cases is on the rise daily as more testing is conducted.
On Wednesday, Cameron County officials addressed the numbers and its economic impact. County Judge Eddie Trevino says they’re concerning.
Thirty-two COVID-19 cases were announced on Tuesday, more than double from what officials have seen in weeks prior. Dr. James Castillo, the Cameron County health authority, says they’ve also seen an increase in hospitalizations.
The upcoming 4th of July celebrations in South Padre Island are also a big concern for the judge.
