Cameron County officials, volunteers to undergo new safety training to carry out elections

BROWNSVILLE – New information was released on a plan for upcoming elections in Cameron County.

On Tuesday, commissioners voted to approve leasing agreements between the county and Texas Southmost College for the use of training facilities for the reschedules elections.

With many unknowns for residents on many issues, Election Administrator Remi Garza’s work is to ensure the continuation of democracy moves forward.

While training for regular voting procedures, Garza says the sessions will have additions for volunteers.

Extra cleaning procedures for voting machines will be implemented. In addition of more equipment, hand sanitizer stations are on the list for Cameron County voters casting their ballots in July.

