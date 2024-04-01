Cameron County officials work to secure funds for drainage issues in La Feria

Cameron County officials are working to secure grant money to help fix drainage issues in La Feria.

Residents living in La Feria Gardens are worried as they say the area floods every time it rains, especially since hurricane season is right around the corner.

"The County Judge Eddie Trevino and county commissioners are aware of the problems at La Feria gardens," Cameron County Services Department Director Raul Garcia said. "I'm looking, we're looking, we've all been looking. The different departments in the specific areas of specialty they've all been looking."

The county says it'll be a few weeks until they know if they got the money for the repairs.