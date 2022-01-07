Cameron County reports 1,289 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported 1,289 new cases of COVID-19, an increase of over 500 cases from the day before.

On Thursday, the county reported 724 cases of the disease. No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Friday. There have been 2,037 COVID-related deaths in Cameron County since the start of the pandemic, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Of the 1,289 positive cases reported in the county, 661 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 628 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 1,289 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 343 people 305 people 217 people 172 people 109 people 73 people 63 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 79.72% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods:

• Get vaccinated

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

• Wear a mask in public indoor settings even if you are fully vaccinated

• Practice social distance and keep about 6 feet between yourself and others

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily

• If you are sick, call your healthcare provider and home isolate