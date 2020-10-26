Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death

Cameron County on Monday reported that a woman from Brownsville had died as a result of COVID-19.

A woman in her 70s from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,079 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported that 109 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,846.