Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death
Cameron County on Monday reported that a woman from Brownsville had died as a result of COVID-19.
A woman in her 70s from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,079 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.
Cameron County also reported that 109 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,846.
