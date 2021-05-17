Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 100 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 100 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman on her 70s from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County. The news release didn't specify when the death occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,645 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 100 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, 42 came unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 40,926 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,240 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 49.64% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.