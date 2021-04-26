Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 115 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related deaths and 115 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 70's from Harlingen died from the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the death occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,606 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 115 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 40,089 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

37,093 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

The Daily COVID-19 report covers Saturday, April 23 through Monday, April 26.