Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 173 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 173 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 60's from Santa Rosa died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the death occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,594 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 173 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 39,268 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

36,360 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

The COVID-19 report covers Saturday, April 10 through Monday, April 12.