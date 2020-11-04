x

Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death

2 hours 34 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, November 04 2020 Nov 4, 2020 November 04, 2020 5:32 PM November 04, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County on Wednesday reported that a Harlingen man died as a result of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,089 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 55 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,243.

