Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death
Cameron County on Wednesday reported that a Harlingen man died as a result of COVID-19.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,089 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 55 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,243.
More News
News Video
-
Biden wins all 4 counties, but officials say there was a rise...
-
'PSJA Stronger Together' candidates sweep school board election
-
Political science professor explains poll data confusion
-
Changes underway as Weslaco residents vote for Propositions A, B and C
-
Valley couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary