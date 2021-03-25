Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 30 new cases of COVID-19

In a news release on Thursday, Cameron County reported one coronavirus-related death and 30 positive cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,569 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 30 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 38,312 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

35,511 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.