Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 34 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 34 new positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a man from Brownsville in his 70s died as a result of the virus. The news release didn't specify when the death occurred.

The new death raises the total COVID-19 death count to 1,680.

Cameron County also reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the cases, nine were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 41,995 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

39,540 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 62.04% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.