Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 35 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 35 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman on her 50s from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the death occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,640 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 35 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, 26 came unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 40,774 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,052 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 50.37% of the population, 16 years and older is fully vaccinated.