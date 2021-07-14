Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 38 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 38 positive cases of COVID-19.

A San Benito man in her 50s died as a result of the virus, according to news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,699 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 15 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 14 people 7 people 7 people 6 people 4 people 0 people 0 people

Since the pandemic began, 42,912 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,216 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 66.20% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.