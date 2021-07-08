Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 48 positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related death and 48 positive cases of COVID-19.

A Harlingen woman in her 80s died as a result of the virus, according to news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,694 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, 33 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

39 people aged 0-19

2 people in their 20s

5 people in their 30s

2 people in their 40s

0 people in their 50s

0 people in their 60s

0 people in their 70s

Since the pandemic began, 42,629 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,110 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 65.51% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.