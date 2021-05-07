Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 49 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 49 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A man from Harlingen in his 50s died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the death occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,637 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 49 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, 16 came unaccompanied minor shelters an detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 40,360 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

37,753 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.