Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 52 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 52 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the death occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,593 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 52 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 39,095 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

36,286 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.