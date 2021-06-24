Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 55 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related death and 55 new positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a woman from Harlingen in her 60s died as a result of the virus. The news release didn't specify when the death occurred.

The new death raises the total COVID-19 death count to 1,683.

Cameron County also reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the cases, 26 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 42,074 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

39,629 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 62.56% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.