Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 56 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 56 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the death occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,599 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 56 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 39,497 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

36,671 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.