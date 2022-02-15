Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 145 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 145 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the Cameron County Health Department the person who died was a San Benito woman in her 80s. She was unvaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, 2,126 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 145 positive cases reported in the county, 91 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 54 were probable reports based on antigen testing. The county received zero self-reports of at-home testing.

The 91 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 32 people 14 people 11 people 12 people 4 people 9 people 9 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 83.57% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.