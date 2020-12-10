Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 157 new cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related death and 157 new cases.
A Brownsville man in his 90's died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,143 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 157 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,178.
