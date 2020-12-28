Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 446 new cases
Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 446new cases.
A man in his 80's from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,173 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 446 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,321.
