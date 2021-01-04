Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 620 new cases
Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 620 new cases.
A man in his 60's from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,187 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 620 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,292.
