Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 620 new cases

Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 620 new cases.

A man in his 60's from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,187 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 620 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,292.