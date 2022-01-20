Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 792 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 792 positive cases of COVID-19.

An unvaccinated Harlingen male in his 40s died as a result of the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

The reported death raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,047,

Of the 792 positive cases reported in the county, 356 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 436 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 792 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 310 people 108 people 98 people 51 people 66 people 44 people 66 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 80.93% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods: