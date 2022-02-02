Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 855 positive cases
Cameron County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 855 positive cases of COVID-19.
The reported deaths raise the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,083, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The victim, a Los Fresnos man in his 60s, was not vaccinated against the virus.
The 855 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:
|
Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|393 people
|86 people
|84 people
|105 people
|86 people
|56 people
|46 people
Of the 855 positive cases reported in the county, 397 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 451 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and seven were self-reported based on at-home testing.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 82.28% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.
Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods:
• • Get vaccinated
- • • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- • • Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands
- • • Wear a mask in public indoor settings even if you are fully vaccinated
- • • Practice social distance and keep about 6 feet between yourself and others
- • • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow
- • • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily
- • • If you are sick, call your healthcare provider and home isolate