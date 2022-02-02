Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 855 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 855 positive cases of COVID-19.

The reported deaths raise the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,083, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The victim, a Los Fresnos man in his 60s, was not vaccinated against the virus.

The 855 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 393 people 86 people 84 people 105 people 86 people 56 people 46 people

Of the 855 positive cases reported in the county, 397 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 451 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and seven were self-reported based on at-home testing.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 82.28% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods:

• • Get vaccinated