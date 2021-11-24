Cameron County reports 1 unvaccinated COVID-related death, 18 new positive cases
Cameron County reported one coronavirus-related death and 18 new cases of the disease Wednesday.
The sole death was an unvaccinated Rancho Viejo man in his 30s, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,007.
The county also reported 18 new positive infections in the county. Of the 18 cases reported, three were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
The 18 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|8 people
|1 people
|3 people
|2 people
|0 people
|1 people
|3 people
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,902 cases of COVID-19.
A total of 50,821 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 74.14% of the population, five years and older, is fully vaccinated.
