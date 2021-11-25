Cameron County reports 1 unvaccinated COVID-related death, 23 new positive cases

Cameron County reported one coronavirus-related death and 23 new cases of the disease Tuesday.

The sole death was an unvaccinated Harlingen man in his 40s, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,006.

The county also reported 23 new positive infections in the county. Of the 23 cases reported, one was from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 23 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 4 people 6 people 5 people 5 people 1 people 2 people 0 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,884 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 50,785 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 74.05% of the population, five years and older, is fully vaccinated.