Cameron County reports 1 unvaccinated COVID-related death, 54 new positive cases

Cameron County reported one unvaccinated coronavirus-related death on Thursday.

A La Feria woman in her 70s died as a result if the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,971.

The county also reported 54 new positive infections in the county. Of the 54 cases reported, 16 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 54 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 21 people 6 people 11 people 9 people 4 people 2 people 1 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,314 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 49,051 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 82.82% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.