Cameron County reports 1 unvaccinated COVID-related death, victim in their 20s
Cameron County reported one unvaccinated coronavirus-related death on Wednesday.
A Brownsville man in his 20s died as a result if the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.
The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,962.
The county also reported 24 new positive infections in the county. Of the 24 cases reported, 2 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
The 24 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|4 people
|7 people
|2 people
|5 people
|1 people
|3 people
|2 people
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,047 cases of COVID-19.
A total of 48,795 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 82.07% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.
