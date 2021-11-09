Cameron County reports 1 unvaccinated COVID-related death, victim in their 20s

Cameron County reported one unvaccinated coronavirus-related death on Tuesday.

A Harlingen man in his 20s died as a result if the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,987.

The county also reported 20 new positive infections in the county. Of the 20 cases reported, 6 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 20 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 5 people 7 people 3 people 0 people 2 people 2 people 1 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,631 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 49,884 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 72.97% of the population, 5 years and older, is fully vaccinated.