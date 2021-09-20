Cameron County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 198 positive cases

Cameron County on Monday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 198 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, of the 10 deaths, none were fully vaccinated against the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,886 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 57 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 93 people 27 people 25 people 23 people 13 people 9 people 8 people

Since the pandemic began, 51,508 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 47,190 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 78.64% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.