Cameron County reports 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, 223 new cases
Cameron County reported on Tuesday 10 more coronavirus-related deaths.
According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,285.
Cameron County also reported that 223 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34,482.
According to the news release, 27,935 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.
