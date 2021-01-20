Cameron County reports 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, 247 new cases
Cameron County reported on Wednesday 10 more coronavirus-related deaths.
According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,249.
Cameron County also reported that 247 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,304.
According to the news release, 27,511 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.
More News
News Video
-
Family seeking justice after Edinburg woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Weslaco
-
Fashion designers from the Valley create Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration outfit
-
Edinburg Police searching for suspects involved in aggravated robbery
-
RGV congressman backs new bill
-
Sheriff: Man drowns after falling overboard in Port Isabel Ship Channel