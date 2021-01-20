Cameron County reports 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, 247 new cases

Cameron County reported on Wednesday 10 more coronavirus-related deaths.

According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,249.

Cameron County also reported that 247 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,304.

According to the news release, 27,511 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.