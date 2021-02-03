Cameron County reports 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, 51 new cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths.

According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,351.

Cameron County also reported that 51 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,536.

According to the news release, 28,987 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.

On Tuesday the county reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 185 new positive cases.