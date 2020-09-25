Cameron County reports 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, 65 new cases
Cameron County reported on Friday 10 more coronavirus-related deaths.
Since the pandemic started, 913 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Cameron County also reported that 65 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,698.
According to the news release, 19,879 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.
