Cameron County reports 103 more coronavirus cases, totals 2,399
Health officials in Cameron County confirmed 103 more people tested positive on Tuesday for the coronavirus — bringing its total number of known cases to 2,399.
According to a news release from the county, among the new patients is an 11-day-old infant from Brownsville.
Of the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cameron County, 1,539 have reportedly recovered.
More News
News Video
-
Rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations straining medical resources in Cameron County
-
USMCA trade agreement goes into effect tomorrow
-
Starr County health authority stresses importance of plasma donations from COVID-19 survivors
-
Fire official says to keep in mind city rules and social distancing...
-
South Padre Island issues new restrictions for beachgoers and vendors