Cameron County reports 103 more coronavirus cases, totals 2,399

Health officials in Cameron County confirmed 103 more people tested positive on Tuesday for the coronavirus — bringing its total number of known cases to 2,399.

According to a news release from the county, among the new patients is an 11-day-old infant from Brownsville.

Of the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cameron County, 1,539 have reportedly recovered.