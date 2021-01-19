x

Cameron County reports 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, 359 new cases

3 hours 49 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, January 19 2021 Jan 19, 2021 January 19, 2021 7:29 PM January 19, 2021 in News - Local

Cameron County reported on Tuesday 11 more coronavirus-related deaths.

According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,239.

Cameron County also reported that 359 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,057.

According to the news release, 27,389 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days