Cameron County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported 11 new positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, 4 of the new positive cases reported are from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive. Cameron County reported no new deaths on Wednesday; the COVID-19 death count remains at 1,647.

Since the pandemic started, 40,466 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,374 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.