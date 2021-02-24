Cameron County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths, 31 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 31 positive cases of COVID-19.

Seven men and five women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,472 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 31 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 37,137 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

31,307 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.