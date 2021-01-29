Cameron County reports 12 more coronavirus-related deaths, 150 new cases
Cameron County reported on Friday 12 more coronavirus-related deaths.
According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,320.
Nine people over the age of 60 from Brownsville and 3 people over 70 from Port Isabel died as a result of the virus.
Cameron County also reported that 150 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34,841.
According to the news release, 28,387 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.
