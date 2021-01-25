Cameron County reports 12 more coronavirus-related deaths, 511 new cases
Cameron County reported on Monday 12 more coronavirus-related deaths.
According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,275.
Cameron County also reported that 511 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34,259.
According to the news release, 27,856 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande Valley immigration officials preparing for migrant caravan
-
SpaceX postpones Starship SN9 flight test, possible launch day set for Tuesday
-
Guatemalan families think massacre victims were migrants
-
SpaceX prepares for Starship SN9 test launch
-
Immigration policy changes under the Biden administration